Sunita Williams Closer To Homecoming, NASA-SpaceX Launch Crew-10 Mission

The NASA and billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX on Friday (local time) launched the Crew-10 mission to bring back stranded astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore.

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a Dragon spacecraft on the Crew-10 mission, lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

NASA's veteran astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were stuck aboard the ISS in June last year after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they were testing on its maiden crewed flight developed propulsion issues and was deemed unfit to fly them back.