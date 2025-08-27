Why Did Sundar Pichai Post 3 Banana Emojis? X Users Share Theories

Google CEO Sundar Pichai left the internet guessing after he posted three banana emojis on X. The seemingly random Tuesday tweet went viral, leading to speculation that it was probably a new AI tool from Google.

???????????? — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 26, 2025

According to Grok, X's AI platform, "Sundar Pichai's [banana emojis] likely teases Google's rumoured 'Nano Banana' AI tool for precise image editing and generation."

Sundar Pichai's ???????????? likely teases Google's rumored "Nano Banana" AI tool for precise image editing and generation, based on recent AI community buzz and similar cryptic posts from Google execs. It's generating hype! — Grok (@grok) August 26, 2025

Google's rumoured "Nano Banana" AI feature is a native image editing model expected to offer unprecedented levels of creativity and precision in AI-generated visuals.

Google DeepMind, on Tuesday, posted, "Image generation with Gemini just got a bananas upgrade and is the new state-of-the-art image generation and editing model. From photorealistic masterpieces to mind-bending fantasy worlds, you can now natively produce, edit and refine visuals with new levels of reasoning, control and creativity."

Image generation with Gemini just got a bananas upgrade and is the new state-of-the-art image generation and editing model. ????



From photorealistic masterpieces to mind-bending fantasy worlds, you can now natively produce, edit and refine visuals with new levels of reasoning,… pic.twitter.com/hYwA6l4QyY — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) August 26, 2025

What Is Nano Banana?

Nano Banana is an emerging generative image tool rumoured to be Google's stealth project. It allows text-driven edits, often in one to two seconds, while preserving facial details, styles, and object consistency across edits. Users can swap backgrounds, add objects, and refine visuals with minimal effort.

Features

Next-generation image editor/generator: Start from scratch or upload a photo, describe changes in plain language, and the model re-renders the image.

Fast, one-shot edits: Most edits finish in 1-2 seconds for near real-time performance.

Character and style consistency: Maintains facial details, poses, and lighting across multiple edits.

Mask-free, text-guided editing: Users can perform complex edits without traditional layers or masking tools.

Currently, public access is limited. Early experiments are being conducted through LMArena's "Battle Mode," nanobanana.ai, and third-party fronts like Flux AI, Bylo.ai, and Dzine, though availability remains inconsistent.

The tool recently appeared on LMArena, where it competes in blind tests against other AI models. Early testers praise its photorealistic output, character restoration, scene reconstruction, and multi-element editing capabilities.