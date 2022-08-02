What Nancy Pelosi Tweeted After Landing In Taiwan Despite China Threats

Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday, starting a visit that Beijing had warned her against taking, saying it would undermine Sino-US relations.

Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening.

Taipei:

Moments after landing in Taipei in defiance of Chinese threats, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted her support for Taiwan's democracy as well as a "free and open Indo-Pacific region".

Ms Pelosi was on a tour of Asia that includes announced visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own, and a foreign ministry spokesman said earlier this week that any visit by Ms Pelosi would be "a gross interference in China's internal affairs" and warned that "the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by."

