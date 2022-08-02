What Nancy Pelosi Tweeted After Landing In Taiwan Despite China Threats

Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening.

Moments after landing in Taipei in defiance of Chinese threats, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted her support for Taiwan's democracy as well as a "free and open Indo-Pacific region".

Our delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy.



Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo. Read my full statement on our Congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan here:https://t.co/I2tuY2qFWK — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

Ms Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday, starting a visit that Beijing had warned her against taking, saying it would undermine Sino-US relations.

Ms Pelosi was on a tour of Asia that includes announced visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own, and a foreign ministry spokesman said earlier this week that any visit by Ms Pelosi would be "a gross interference in China's internal affairs" and warned that "the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by."