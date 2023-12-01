Mysterious White Lung Syndrome Spreads Globally, Cases Reported Worldwide

The mysterious pneumonia is fast-striking children.

An outbreak of a new strain of bacterial pneumonia, dubbed White Lung Syndrome, is affecting children in China, Denmark, the United States, and the Netherlands. The illness primarily affects children between the ages of three and eight years old.

According to The Metro, 'White lung syndrome pneumonia' - nicknamed due to how the lung damage shows up on scans - is caused by mycoplasma pneumoniae, a bacterial infection that many antibiotics cannot fight.

The mysterious pneumonia cases in children are reaching 'epidemic levels' in Denmark, with chilling similarities to the beginnings of the coronavirus. The Netherlands also reported a worrying increase in children with pneumonia, and Sweden is being affected as well.

The disease is transmitted via coughing, sneezing, talking, singing, and breathing, carried by minuscule respiratory droplets.

Several regions in Ohio have also been affected by the enigmatic outbreak, marking it as the initial location in the United States to document cases of the illness, particularly with a notably elevated rate of children requiring hospitalization.

According to a report by US News & World Report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they have been in communication with China and indicated that the recent surge in respiratory illnesses in the country is not attributed to a novel pathogen.

"What we know as of right now, today, what's happening in China is that they are seeing an increase in some of their respiratory illnesses; they're seeing them in the northern part of their country; they're seeing an uptick in their pediatric population," CDC Director Mandy Cohen told a House subcommittee.

"What we do know as of, again, as of today, is that we do not believe this is a new or novel pathogen. We believe this is all existing, meaning COVID, flu, RSV, and mycoplasma. But they are seeing an upsurgence."

What is White Lung Syndrome?

White Lung Syndrome is a severe form of pneumonia that can cause lung scarring and discoloration. The exact cause of the illness is still unknown, but it is believed to be caused by a combination of bacterial, viral, and environmental factors.

Symptoms

Symptoms of White Lung Syndrome include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Fatigue