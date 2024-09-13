Mysterious Global Seismic Signal Traced To Greenland Mega-Landslide: Study

The glacier, enough to fill 10,000 Olympic swimming pools, had plunged into the fjord. (Representational)

A year after a bizarre seismic signal baffled scientists globally, researchers have finally pinpointed its origin. The enigmatic signal, classified as an "unidentified seismic object" (USO), was traced back to a colossal landslide in Greenland's remote Dickson Fjord. The landslide, triggered by the thinning of a glacier due to global warming, caused a mega-tsunami and a seiche, resulting in a continuous hum with a single vibration frequency that lasted for nine days.

According to a new study published in the journal Science, the landslide's immense power was due to the weakening of the mountain's support caused by decades of glacier thinning. When the mountain collapsed, it sent vibrations through the Earth, shaking the planet and generating seismic waves that were felt globally.

The glacier, enough to fill 10,000 Olympic swimming pools, had plunged into the fjord, triggering a towering mega-tsunami. The resulting wave reached an astonishing 200 metres in height – twice the size of London's iconic Big Ben.

In the study, researchers revealed that the unusual seismic signal was generated by standing waves in the fjord caused by the rockslide. Scientists warn that we may see more of these unexpected events as the planet continues to warm.

The study further reveals a complex interplay between climate change, the cryosphere, hydrosphere and mass wasting events. The authors suggest that signals like this may offer a new perspective on understanding these interactions.

This event marks the first reported tsunamigenic landslide in Greenland. The findings suggest that such events may become more frequent and intense, posing as a danger to the environment and human populations.