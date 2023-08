Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since she was ousted in a 2021 military coup, has been pardoned in a junta amnesty of more than 7,000 prisoners to mark Buddhist Lent, state media said Tuesday.

"Chairman of State Administration Council pardons Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by the relevant courts," the broadcast said.

