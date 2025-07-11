Myanmar Military Chief Asks US To Cut 40% Tariff Rate, Offers Trade Concessions

Myanmar's ruling military general has asked US President Donald Trump for a reduction in the 40% tariff rate on his country's exports to the US and is ready to send a negotiation team to Washington if needed, state media reported on Friday.

In a response to a letter from Trump notifying Myanmar of the tariff, Min Aung Hlaing proposed a reduced rate of 10% to 20%, with his country slashing its levy on US imports to a range of zero to 10%, it said.

"The senior general acknowledged the president's strong leadership in guiding his country towards national prosperity with the spirit of a true patriot," state media said in a report.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)