'My Dream Has Come True.': Japanese Man Who Transformed Into Dog

A Japanese man named Toco, who recently went viral on social media as he transformed himself into a canine after shelling out more than $14,000 (Rs 12 lakh) for a custom-made collie costume, has now said in an interview that he has been inspired by a wave of admirers who appreciate him.

"I wanted a change. When I am dressed in the suit I feel happy because my dream has come true," Toco said.

During the interview, Toco said that he receives many comments on his YouTube channel from people who want to follow in his footsteps, he said that it makes him feel good and understood.

"I receive all kinds of messages, among the positive messages, some tell me that they want to do the same. "This has allowed me to see that there are other people like me."

However, psychologists believe Toco is part of a larger pack, according to a report by the New York Post. Psychologists say that the Japanese man might be a Therian, someone who identifies as a non-human animal species.

The psychologists said that therian should not be confused with Furry (who enjoys occasional cosplay in an animal costume or "fursuit").

"It's important "to distinguish between furries, who are fans of anthropomorphic animals ... and therians, who on some level identify as a creature other than human," associate professor of psychology at Pittsburgh's Duquesne University, Dr Elizabeth Fein, told The Post.

Therians "might, for example, believe that they are a cat soul reincarnated into a human body", Dr Fein added. "Some furries are therians, and some therians are furries, but they are two distinct groups."

"Therian" is a shortened form of "therianthrope", which comes from the Ancient Greek word ther, meaning "wild beast", and anthropos, or "human being".