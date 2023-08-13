'Misinformed': Man Who Transformed Into Dog Says He Doesn't Want To Live Like That

The entire costume is estimated to have costed more than ₹ 12 lakh.

A Japanese man named Toco, who recently went viral on social media as he transformed himself into a canine after shelling out more than $14,000 (Rs 12 lakh) for a custom-made collie costume, has now stated that people are "misinformed" that he actually wants to live like that, as per a report in New York Post.

Toco stated that he wears the costume "maybe once a week, mostly at home". He said, "My desire to be an animal is like a desire to transform...a desire to be something that I am not." It is to be noted that the creators took 40 days to make the unusual garment but it has helped the man realise his dream of "becoming an animal."

A few weeks ago, the man had posted several videos of himself rolling on the floor and playing fetch. He also shared a video of himself stepping out in public in Tokyo for the first time. Bystanders were in awe of the human collie. In the five-minute video, Toco can be seen interacting with people and other dogs. Toco said that the video was filmed last year during an interview with German TV station RTL."Thankfully, I received permission to use the videos, so I am releasing them to the public! On the day of the interview, they were very kind to me," Toco wrote in the description. Talking about the same to the Post, he said that he "did not expect such a big response" from the internet.

He added that his family has not put him in a dog house over his peculiar interest. "The family was surprised but received it favourably. I am very happy that they accepted it," the YouTuber, with over 33,000 subscribers, told the Post.

The man has chronicled his entire journey on his channel. Although he has not revealed his identity yet in public, however, he admitted he always "had a vague dream of becoming an animal" ever since he was a child.

On his decision to become a collie, Toco had previously said, "I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favourite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favourite breed of dog."