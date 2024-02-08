Music Or Misconduct? Silent Disco In UK Cathedral Sparks Protests

Christians are protesting a sold-out silent disco at Canterbury Cathedral.

Christians are protesting a silent disco planned at Canterbury Cathedral, calling it an "absurd" and "alcohol-fueled rave" that disrespects the sacred space. The two-night event, featuring 90s music from artists like Vengaboys and Eminem, aims to attract younger audiences and raise funds for the cathedral's upkeep, according to The Telegraph.

Church leaders defended the event as an outreach initiative, but opponents met with the dean and expressed concerns. Despite protests, the disco will proceed, with alcohol permitted and the historic Nave transformed into a dancefloor, the news portal further mentioned. This clash highlights differing views on engaging younger generations and balancing reverence with financial needs in sacred spaces.

Dr Cajetan Skowronski, one of those against the event, told The Telegraph that “while respectful of our right to protest, the Dean was dismissive of our petition, stating that we were an extreme minority for not wanting an alcohol-fueled rave to the music of Eminem in God's house. Rev Monteith was convinced—with no evidence—that the majority of Christians would support this disco, and our petition and reasoned arguments could not change his mind.”

The Canterbury Cathedral serves as the seat of the archbishop of Canterbury, who serves as both the formal head of the Church of England and the global symbol of the Anglican Communion. One of the earliest Christian buildings in England, it is situated in Canterbury, Kent, and is recognised as a World Heritage Site.

A Canterbury Cathedral spokesperson confirmed to the BBC that alcohol would be on sale at the event.

The Very Rev Dr David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, said: "Cathedrals have always been part of community life in a way much wider than their prime focus as centres of Christian worship and mission."

Dr Monteith added that "while dancing of all different kinds has happened in cathedrals over the centuries," he accepted that "some will never agree that dancing and pop music have a place within cathedrals.".

As reported by the BBC, this is not the first time a cathedral has put on an event to get a different demographic through its doors.

What is silent disco?

A silent disco is an event where people dance to music transmitted wirelessly to headphones. This setup enables participants to select their preferred music and dance at a volume of their choice without causing disturbance to others. Silent discos are frequently hosted in various settings, including public spaces like parks, plazas, and even public transportation. Additionally, they can take place in private venues such as clubs or event spaces.