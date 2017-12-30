2 Killed In Workplace Shooting In Southern California

Have been briefed on shooting in law offices in North Long Beach. Appears to be a workplace homicide. Both the shooter and a victim are dead. One other person was shot but is in hospital in stable condition. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families LBPD will update. - Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) December 30, 2017

Multiple people have been shot at in Southern California in what appears to be a case of workplace violence, Long Beach police said according to a report by The Associated Press. The incident, reported at around 2:25 PM (local time), is now over. At least two people have been killed in the incident and one other injured, the report added.There are multiple victims at the scene, and the shooter is also believed to have died, the police said. Authorities also emphasised that the incident was not an active shooting, despite initial reports. "Earlier active shooting incident in LB is now a murder investigation. Suspect is also believed to be deceased at the scene," the Long Beach police department tweeted. The wounded person has been taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, Long Beach Mayor Robert Gracia said in a tweet.A video shows people running from an unmarked two-storey building which houses several law firms, the report said.Police officers, including SWAT team members have reached the scene in Long Beach, 32 km south of downtown Los Angeles. A homicide investigation is currently ongoing.