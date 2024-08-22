Asia's 1st Known Case Of New Deadlier Mpox Strain Confirmed In Thailand

Thailand so far has detected a staggering 800 mpox Clade 2 cases since 2022. (Representational)

Asia's first known case of a new, deadlier Mpox virus strain has been confirmed in Thailand. The patient who has been tested positive for the new strain landed in Bangkok on August 14.

The patient had travelled from Africa to the United Kingdom before landing in Thailand.

After multiple lab tests on the 66-year-old European patient, it was confirmed that he was infected with mpox Clade 1b, according to The Department of Disease Control.

"Thailand's Department of Disease Control wishes to confirm the lab test result which shows mpox Clade 1b in a European patient," said the department in an official statement.

"We have monitored 43 people who have been in close contact with the patient and so far they have shown no symptoms, but we must continue monitoring for a total of 21 days," the department added.

Thailand so far has detected a staggering 800 mpox Clade 2 cases since 2022.

No mpox case has been detected in India as of now. In order to ensure safety of the nation's citizens, the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued a protocol for handling suspected cases of mpox in India

For suspected, confirmed cases of Mpox in India, government hospitals in Delhi have been directed to set up isolation rooms

Authorities in airports, ports and borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan, have been directed by the centre to remain on high alert about passengers who show any symptoms of the virus.

What Is Mpox?

The WHO defines it as "an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick."

How Does The Virus Spread?

In Humans, it spreads through touch, kissing, or sex. In the case of a pregnant person being diagnosed with the virus, they may pass it on to their unborn child, says WHO. People diagnosed with diseases such as HIV are at an increased risk of facing complications from the virus

Can The Virus Be Prevented?

According to WHO, the virus "can be prevented by avoiding physical contact with someone who has mpox. Vaccination can help prevent infection for people at risk."

