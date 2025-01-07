'Motivated By My Threats': Trump On Meta's Decision To End Fact-Checking In US

US President-elect Donald Trump said Facebook-parent Meta's abrupt policy shift on content moderation, including ending fact-checking in the United States, was "probably" motivated by his threats against CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump expressed satisfaction with Meta's move, and when asked if he believed it was a response to his threats against Zuckerberg, responded: "Probably, yeah."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)