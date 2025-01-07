Advertisement

'Motivated By My Threats': Trump On Meta's Decision To End Fact-Checking In US

Donald Trump expressed satisfaction with Meta's move.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
'Motivated By My Threats': Trump On Meta's Decision To End Fact-Checking In US
Trump was speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Palm Beach, United States:

US President-elect Donald Trump said Facebook-parent Meta's abrupt policy shift on content moderation, including ending fact-checking in the United States, was "probably" motivated by his threats against CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump expressed satisfaction with Meta's move, and when asked if he believed it was a response to his threats against Zuckerberg, responded: "Probably, yeah."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Meta, Fact Check
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com