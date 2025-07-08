"Most Stunning View In Universe": Shubhanshu Shukla's Colleague Inside ISS Cupola

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, aboard the International Space Station with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, was photographed inside the Cupola, a seven-windowed module famed for its stunning panoramic views of Earth.

Floating in the softly lit dome with Earth sprawling behind her, the Ax-4 mission commander shared a post from orbit on X, writing, "Every moment in the Cupola feels like a gift, it's hands down the most stunning view in the universe!"

The Cupola has become one of the ISS' most beloved features since its installation in 2010, offering astronauts an unmatched 360-degree panorama of our planet.

Ms Whitson is currently leading the all-international Ax-4 mission aboard the ISS, joined by Indian Gaganyatri Group Captain Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla, Polish astronaut Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungarian spaceflight participant Tibor Kapu. The team arrived at the station on June 26 and has since completed days of research, exploration, and international collaboration.

Peggy Whitson, a veteran NASA astronaut and the first woman to command the ISS, has offered followers a front-row seat to the crew's experience. In an earlier post featuring Earth's blue curve and swirling clouds, she wrote, "There are no bad views from the [Space Station]."

Posting another image, she wrote, "Today's view from the @Space_Station. Earth is absolutely stunning!"

Group Captain Shukla, on his 14-day mission, has taken part in several significant experiments aboard the space station. His research includes: