Mossad Planned Attack On Asim Munir In Switzerland, Analyst Claims

A major controversy has erupted after Brazilian journalist and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar claimed that Pakistan's military intelligence had intercepted an alleged Israeli plan to target Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir during a peace conference in Switzerland.

Escobar made the claim during a conversation with Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur and political commentator Mario Nawfal on his X handle. According to him, the alleged plot involved Israel's Mossad and was aimed at Asim Munir and possibly other members of the Pakistani delegation attending the talks.

Claim Of Secret Warning To Israel

Escobar claimed that Pakistani intelligence acted after receiving what he described as "ultra-credible information" about the alleged plan. He said Pakistan then sent a warning to Israel through diplomatic channels.

"No, it was the opposite Mario. Basically the short story is Pakistani military intel intercepted ultra-credible information that the Mossad was preparing, under orders by Netanyahu, an assasination attempt against Asim Munir and maybe the rest of the Pakistani delegation going to Switzerland. So the Pakistanis sent a direct message via their usual intermediaries-I would bet it would be Oman in this case-directly to Israelis saying that 'if you touch our delegation, we're going to wipe you off the map', period. I am quoting, this is what our source informed," Pepe said.

His remarks came amid rising tensions between Israel and Pakistan, after which he also claimed that the situation was different from how it was being portrayed publicly.

No Official Confirmation Yet

The alleged assassination threat has not been confirmed by Israeli or Pakistani officials. Security authorities from Switzerland, the United States, and Pakistan also did not issue any alerts or publicly raise concerns about such a threat during the conference.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir had travelled to Mungenstock, Switzerland, last week to take part in discussions linked to peace efforts between the United States and Iran.