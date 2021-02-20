Moscow Court Convicts Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny In Defamation Case

Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested in January when he returned to Russia. (File)

A Moscow court on Saturday convicted top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for defamation, just hours after another court upheld an order for him to serve more than two years in prison in another case.

Judge Vera Akimova said Navalny was guilty of defaming a World War II veteran who was among a group of Russians Navalny called "traitors" for appearing in a pro-Kremlin video.

The verdict was still being read and a sentence not yet imposed, an AFP journalist in the courtroom said.

