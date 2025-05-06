Moscow Airports Shut Amid Ukraine Drone Attacks On Second Straight Night

Ukraine launched an overnight drone attack targeting Moscow in a second night attack in a row, prompting the closure of all airports in Russia's capital for several hours, officials said early on Tuesday. According to Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, at least 19 Ukrainian drones were destroyed on their approach "from different directions," causing no major destruction or injuries.

However, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said flights were halted at all four airports that serve Moscow for several hours overnight to ensure air safety. Airports in a number of regional cities were also closed.

Three major Telegram news channels that have links to Russian security services -- Bazaar, Mash and Shot -- said a drone struck an apartment building near a major road in the south of Moscow, smashing windows. There were no reports of casualties.

So far, Ukraine has not issued any statement on the matter, but per a CNN report, Russia has also carried out drone strikes in the Kharkiv and Kyiv areas. The report quoted the governor of Ukraine's Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, saying that one person was killed in a drone strike.

The consecutive attacks came ahead of Moscow marking this week the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over Nazi Germany in World War Two. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared last week a three-day ceasefire from May 8-10 to mark the anniversary.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the measure pointless and offered an unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days in line with a US proposal launched in March.

It is the second night in a row that Russia has reported a drone attack by Ukraine. On Monday, Russia's defence ministry said it had destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Since the start of the war that Russia launched more than three years ago, Kyiv has launched several drone attacks on Moscow. Its biggest attack on the Russian capital in March killed three people.

In the Voronezh region that borders Ukraine in Russia's southwest, at least 18 drones were destroyed, causing small damage in a non-residential building and a children's playground, the regional governor said early on Tuesday.

While Russia's air defence units destroyed 10 drones over the southern Pena region, with no damage or injuries reported, a regional governor said on Telegram.

The full scale of the attack on Moscow and the rest of Russia on Tuesday was not clear. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv about the latest drone attack.

Ukraine says its drone attacks are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to Moscow's overall war efforts and are in response to Russia's continued assault on Ukrainian territory, including residential areas and energy infrastructure.