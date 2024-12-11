Advertisement

More Than 50% Chance Of La Nina In Coming Months: Global Weather Office

The La Nina pattern involves the cooling of ocean surface temperatures and could break a spell of high temperatures that are set to make 2024 the world's warmest since records began.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
More Than 50% Chance Of La Nina In Coming Months: Global Weather Office
There is more than a 50% chance of La Nina developing in the next three months. (Representational)
Geneva, Switzerland:

There is more than a 50% chance of La Nina developing in the next three months, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said on Wednesday, but if it does it will be relatively weak and short-lived.

The La Nina pattern involves the cooling of ocean surface temperatures and could break a spell of high temperatures that are set to make 2024 the world's warmest since records began.

Forecasts show that there is a 55% likelihood of a transition to La Nina between December 2024 and February 2025, the WMO said in a statement sent to journalists. This was down from a forecast 60% possibility from the WMO in September.

"Even if a La Nina event does emerge, its short-term cooling impact will be insufficient to counterbalance the warming effect of record heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere," WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
La Nina, La Nina 2024, World Meteorological Organisation WMO
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now