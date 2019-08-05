More Than 100 Flights Cancelled In Hong Kong Amid Protests

Pro-democracy protesters launched a city-wide strike to ramp up pressure on Hong Kong's leaders

More than 100 flights were cancelled in Hong Kong on Monday morning with airport authorities warning passengers of potential disruption, as pro-democracy protesters kick off a city-wide strike.

At least 105 flights were listed as cancelled on the airport's departure page on Monday morning.

When contacted, an airport spokesman did not give any reason for the cancellations but said passengers should check to see if their flight was departing.

"The Airport Authority advises passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information, and to proceed to the airport only when their seats and flight time have been confirmed," the airport said in a statement.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.