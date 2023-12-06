Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante Collapses During News Conference, Says Will Reduce Workload

"Oh no. I feel unwell," she said in French.

Valerie Plante, the Mayor of Montreal was answering questions from reporters during a morning news conference on Tuesday when she abruptly crouched and then sat down. Fortunately, the medical teams were able to assist her and she is now doing well, BBC reported. Ms Plante will reduce her workload over the coming days.

"Oh no. I feel unwell," she said in French.

See the video here:

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante just collapsed on live television pic.twitter.com/5cvYKMVtc1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 5, 2023

In a post on X, Mayor Plante said she was examined by a medical team and is now doing

alright. She wrote as a preventive measure, Plante further said that she will "slow the rhythm of her activities over the coming days and will miss Tuesday's Ville-Marie borough council meeting."

Ce matin, j'ai ressenti un malaise pendant une conférence de presse. Heureusement, je vais mieux. Merci beaucoup pour vos bons mots et votre soutien.



J'ai pu rencontrer une équipe médicale et je me porte bien. Cependant, par mesure préventive et pour retrouver pleinement la… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 5, 2023

Aides quickly attended to her, and, briefly, Ms Plante leaned her head on one aide's knee. Following this moment, reporters and cameras were instructed to exit the room, CBC reported.

Ms Plante had been addressing and responding to questions for approximately 15 minutes before the incident, displaying no apparent signs of illness.

