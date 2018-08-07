Momo Challenge Makes 12-Year-Old From Argentina Commit Suicide

Momo is a social media account on WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube, which uses the image of an artwork invoking horror. The artwork is called Mother Bird by Link Factory.

World | | Updated: August 07, 2018 17:51 IST
Suicide of a 12-year-old Argentina girl is reportedly being linked to Momo challenge (Representational)

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 

In the latest instance of social media wrongly influencing children and teens, the suicide of a 12-year-old girl in Argentina is reportedly being linked to something called as the Momo challenge.

Momo is a social media account on WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube, which uses the image of an artwork invoking horror. The artwork, called Mother Bird by Link Factory, induces curiosity among children, challenging them to communicate with an unknown number, The Sun reported.

The creepy account appears to be connected to three numbers in Japan, Mexico, and Columbia. If a user refuses to follow the game's orders, Momo threatens them with violent images.

As per cybercrime experts, the Momo challenge is a hoax aimed at stealing information.

