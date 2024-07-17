Modern Medical Facility Built With India's Aid Inaugurated In Mauritius

S Jaishankar described it as "the newest expression of our friendship"

A modern medical facility built with Indian grant assistance to Mauritius was inaugurated on Wednesday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calling it the "newest expression of our friendship".

Mr Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day visit, one of the first countries he was visiting in his current term as External Affairs Minister.

Inaugurating the Mediclinic in Grand Bois, built with Indian grant assistance, Mr Jaishankar described it as "the newest expression of our friendship".

Addressing the event, he said it will provide secondary health care for 16,000 people in the area.

"I'm told it will provide secondary health care for 16,000 people in the Grand Pois area, and we feel very proud to be a partner in this collaboration." "We feel proud because, after COVID-19, health is a priority...All of us have become health conscious," he said.

"We worry about things rightly so. But we also believe, all of us believe that health is our right. And that right today, every government has a duty to deliver," he said.

"For me to be part of such an important delivery event is something which is a matter of great satisfaction," he said.

Mr Jaishankar commended Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for the collaboration initiative, which has "associated us with this event and which actually will make life better for the ordinary people, the common citizens of this country."

Earlier in the day, Mr Jaishankar met Mauritius' top political leaders, including Opposition leader Arvin Boolell, and discussed ways to deepen India's special and enduring partnership with the island nation.

