Mobs Target KFC, Bata As Anti-Israel Protest Turn Violent In Bangladesh

Nationwide anti-Israel protests in Bangladesh turned violent on Monday after an unruly mob targeted Israeli-linked businesses like Bata, KFC and Pizza Hut in different parts of the country. Police have arrested at least 49 people from across the South Asian nation in connection with vandalism of shops and businesses during yesterday's demonstrations.

Reports of vandalism came from Bogra, Sylhet and Cox's Bazar and areas, after people from different walks of life, including political, social, cultural, and religious organisations, along with students and professionals, took to the streets in protest demanding an immediate end to Israeli aggression in Gaza.

A mob attacked a Bata showroom in Bogra and a KFC restaurant in Sylhet. In Cox's Bazar, a KFC and a Pizza Hut outlet were targeted by protesters who pelted stones at the establishments.

The protests were also held near the US Embassy in Dhaka, where security was increased, anticipating the gathering. Anti-American slogans were also heard during the protests, including some targeting US President Donald Trump.

Protesters with Palestine flags, shouting pro-Palestine slogans, were also spotted at the protests.

Following the violence, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam instructed authorities to arrest the individuals responsible for vandalism across the country. Police said it is identifying culprits based on the video footage of the rallies and any criminal acts under the guise of protest won't be tolerated.

"We have video footage of the attackers. They are being identified and will be arrested immediately. Police teams are currently working on this," the police said.

"The government does not impede any lawful protests. However, we will not tolerate any criminal acts under the guise of protest," a top police officer added.

Political Tension

While the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus condemned the violence, ousted Sheikh Hasina's Awami League termed the developments as a sign of the alarming rise of extremism in Bangladesh.

"This is more than a political crisis- it's a national emergency. Bangladesh risks becoming the next Afghanistan if the international community remains silent," the Awami League said in a statement after the violence.

Hasina's party demanded accountability from the Yunus-led administration and said the rule of law must be restored.

The Alarming Rise of Extremism in Bangladesh: A Call to the International Community

---

This is more than a political crisis—it's a national emergency. Bangladesh risks becoming the next Afghanistan if the international community remains silent.



We must demand accountability.… pic.twitter.com/iLoJrVf5Z1 — Bangladesh Awami League (@albd1971) April 7, 2025

"Democracy must be revived. Dr. Yunus must step down to make way for free and fair elections. To the global community: act now. Engage. Raise your voices. The cost of inaction will be devastating just for Bangladesh, but for regional and global stability," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Nobel Laureate Chief Advisor, who earlier made a statement in support of Palestine, condemned the violence on Tuesday, saying actions will be taken against the people responsible for the violence.

"Bangladesh police have swiftly moved to take action over the violent and unlawful events that unfolded during the Pro-Gaza protests in several cities on Monday. These attacks and acts of vandalism are an affront to public safety and the rule of law," Yunus said in the statement.

Statement



DHAKA, April 8: Bangladesh police have swiftly moved to take action over the violent and unlawful events that unfolded during the Pro-Gaza protests in several cities on Monday. These attacks and acts of vandalism are an affront to public safety and the rule of law.



As… — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) April 8, 2025

"As of now, at least 49 individuals have been arrested in connection with these incidents. The police have acted swiftly, and two cases have been formally filed. Further investigations are underway, and additional cases are in the process of being filed against those responsible for these reprehensible acts," he added.

Bangladesh's Chief Advisor also noted that police on Monday night conducted raids targeting the perpetrators in a determined effort to bring those accountable to justice.

"Law enforcement agencies are diligently reviewing video footage captured during the protests to identify more individuals involved. These operations will continue until all those responsible for this violence and destruction are apprehended. We urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to come forward. Together, we can ensure that those who seek to undermine the peace and stability of our society are held accountable," he added.

Industry Reacts

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) also condemned the violence, calling the protestors "true enemies of job creation, economic growth, and stability."

"At a time when we are hosting a summit to showcase Bangladesh as an investment destination, it is unfortunate to see our countrymen setting such deplorable examples. A lot of these businesses were local investors, and some of them were foreigners who believed in Bangladesh. They all offered employment opportunities to our youth. Those who have committed these heinous acts of vandalism are true enemies of job creation, economic growth, and stability," BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun said in a statement.