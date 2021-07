Russian plane with 17 people on board went missing in Siberia was found. (Representational)

A plane carrying 17 people that went missing Friday in the Siberian region of Tomsk has been found and survivors have been spotted, Russian officials said.

"The site of the plane's hard landing was discovered. They see living people," Russia's emergencies ministry said in a statement.

