Missiles, Lasers, Drones: Weapons China Put On Display At Its Military Parade

Chinese President Xi Jinping oversaw a massed military parade in central Beijing on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

Here are some of the weapons China's People's Liberation Army put on rare public display in a show of its growing prowess and ability to project power far from the country's shores.

MISSILES:

China unveiled nuclear-capable missiles that can be launched from sea, land and air together, the first time it has shown off its "triad" of nuclear-ready capabilities.

Those included the air-based, long-range missile Jinglei-1, the submarine-launched intercontinental missile Julang-3 and land-based intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-61 (DF-61) and Dongfeng-31 - weapons that are China's strategic "ace" power to safeguard the country's sovereignty and dignity, Xinhua reported.

The Dongfeng-5C (DF-5C) shown on Wednesday is the latest version of a missile programme China began in the 1970s. The missile is liquid-fuelled and capable of releasing multiple, independent warheads on a single target.

The parade featured hypersonic anti-ship missiles that China has previously tested against mockups of U.S. aircraft carriers. Those included the Yingji-19, Yingji-17 and Yingji-20.

The HQ-16 is a Chinese medium-range surface-to-air missile. Reuters photo

Other missiles featured included cruise missiles - the Changjian-20A, Yingji-18C, Changjian-1000 - and other hypersonic missiles the Yingji-21, Dongfeng-17 and Dongfeng-26D with what China's state media said were equipped with "all-weather combat capabilities".

LASER WEAPONS

China has been developing laser weapons as a defence against drone attacks. The full range of its anti-drone systems on display at the parade included a missile gun, high-energy laser weapons and high-power microwave weapons.

State media said that represented a "triad" in the People's Liberation Army's anti-drone systems.

DRONES:

China showed off drones that can operate underwater and in the air, including drones that could be used for reconnaissance and to strike targets. It also featured unmanned helicopters designed to be launched from ships.

Members of the People's Liberation Army stand as the unmanned operations group display drones during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing.

Photo Credit: Reuters

The sea-based systems included submarines, surface vessels and a mine-laying system.

