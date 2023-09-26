Millionaire Bryan Johnson Takes '111 Pills Daily', Wears 'Jet Pack' Below His Belt To Stay Young: Report

Bryan Johnson wears a baseball cap that shoots red light into his scalp

Bryan Johnson, the millionaire who is spending $2 million a year to bio-hack his body into ageing backwards, in a recent interview with Time said he consumes 111 pills daily. He also uses various health monitoring devices to track his progress. He wears a baseball cap that shoots red light into his scalp, collects his own stool samples, and sleeps with a tiny jet pack attached to his penis to monitor his nighttime erections.

Mr Johnson wants to turn his whole body over to an anti-ageing algorithm. Outsourcing the management of his body means defeating what Johnson calls his "rascal mind". The goal is to get his 46-year-old organs to look and act like 18-year-old organs.

The tech millionaire eats dinner at 11 a.m.

Mr. Johnson made his fortune in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company Braintree Payment Solutions to EBay for $800 million in cash.

The tech millionaire's chief marketing officer, Kate Tolo, has also adopted the Blueprint lifestyle.

The 46-year-old millionaire drives himself in an electric Audi, albeit "extremely slowly," noting he was going 16 miles per hour on the streets of Los Angeles at one point.

Before he pulls out of his driveway, he utters his pre-driving mantra to himself: "Driving is the most dangerous thing we do," Time reported.

"What would be more beautiful irony than me getting hit by a bus and dying?" he says.

Mr Johnson has swapped blood with his teenage son, takes more than 100 supplements a day and undergoes daily body fat scans and routine MRIs, conducted by a team of 30 doctors, as per Fortune.

He starts the day with a "green giant" smoothie packed with ingredients like collagen, spermidine, and creatine, said the Fortune report.

In February, Bloomberg published an article on Mr. Johnson and his efforts to regain his youth through a rigorous plan that he and his team of doctors call "Project Blueprint".

The man is reportedly worth $400 million.