Military Action Against Iran "Absolutely" Possible If...: Trump

US President Donald Trump said military action against Iran was "absolutely" possible if talks failed to produce a deal, adding that there was "not much time" to reach an agreement on its nuclear program.

"If necessary, absolutely," Trump told reporters when asked if military action was an option. "If it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)