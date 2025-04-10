Advertisement

Military Action Against Iran "Absolutely" Possible If...: Trump

"If necessary, absolutely," Trump told reporters when asked if military action was an option. "If it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that."

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Military Action Against Iran "Absolutely" Possible If...: Trump
Washington:

US President Donald Trump said military action against Iran was "absolutely" possible if talks failed to produce a deal, adding that there was "not much time" to reach an agreement on its nuclear program.

"If necessary, absolutely," Trump told reporters when asked if military action was an option. "If it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Iran, Iran Nuclear Talks
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now