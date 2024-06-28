Microsoft Tells Clients Russian Hackers Viewed Emails: Report

The company had said in January, too, that a Russian hackers had hacked into its corporate systems.

Microsoft Corp is informing some of its customers that a Russian state-sponsored hacking group breached its internal systems and accessed their emails, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a company spokesperson.

The technology giant is also providing previously notified clients with details of which data was taken, the report said.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request emailed by Reuters for comment and calls to spokespersons went unanswered.

The company had said in January, too, that a Russian state-sponsored group had hacked into its corporate systems and stolen some emails and documents from staff accounts.

