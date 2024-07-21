This Country Was Left Untouched By Biggest-Ever IT Outage

A report added China doesn't rely on outside infrastructure to support its daily operations.

Microsoft's global outage created havoc. From airline to broadcasting, the blue screen error, in a way, brought the daily operations to a standstill on Friday. Now, it has been reported that China remained largely unaffected by the outage.

As per a report by South China Post, the country's airline and banking sectors weren't hit due to the tech glitch.

Citing the reason, the report added China doesn't rely on outside infrastructure to support its daily operations.

As per news agency AFP, the operations at airports in Beijing were not affected due to the glitch, stated Chinese state media.

Meanwhile, a woman, who works for a foreign company in Shanghai, said that people at her office complained about the blue screen error, the report added. She also highlight the error message on her screen read, “Recovery. It looks like Windows didn't load correctly.”

Social media reacts

People, in China, also stated that they were facing issues exploring some of the international hotels, the report mentioned.

Xiaohongshu, an Instagram-like Chinese social media platform, was filled with messages from uses complaining about the glitch.

Microsoft Outage: what happened?

A software update rolled out by CrowdStrike, a US-based cybersecurity firm, led to the disruption of workflow across the globe. The update was meant to make CrowdStrike clients' systems more secure against hacking by updating the threats it defends against.

But due to a glitch in the update, the IT systems faced Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error which caused the system to suddenly shut down or restart.

Microsoft issued statement

In a blogpost, the company said, “We recognize the disruption this problem has caused for businesses and in the daily routines of many individuals. Our focus is providing customers with technical guidance and support to safely bring disrupted systems back online.”