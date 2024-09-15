Michaela DePrince, America's Trailblazing Ballerina, Dies Aged 29

In 2021, she joined Boston Ballet as a second soloist and appeared in Dancing with the Stars at just 17.

Ballet dancer Michaela Mabinty DePrince, who moved to the United States from an orphanage in conflict-ridden Sierra Leone and graced some of the world's most prestigious stages, died aged 29. Her death was announced on her personal Instagram page by a family spokesperson, though the cause of death has not been disclosed.

"Michaela touched so many lives across the world, including ours," her family shared in a statement, describing her death as "sudden." Her sister, Mia Mabinty DePrince, expressed her devastation, stating, "I am in a state of shock and deep sadness. My beautiful sister is no longer here."

Tributes from the ballet world and beyond have poured in, with American ballerina Misty Copeland writing, "Despite being told the 'world wasn't ready for black ballerinas,' she remained determined and made big strides." DePrince's life and career shattered barriers for dancers of colour, challenging stereotypes in the ballet community.

Born in 1995 in Kenema, Sierra Leone, DePrince's early life was marked by tragedy. She lost both parents during the country's civil war and was sent to an orphanage at age three, where she was mistreated due to her vitiligo. DePrince was later adopted by an American couple and moved to New Jersey, where her adoptive mother nurtured her love for ballet. She went on to become the youngest principal dancer at the Dance Theatre of Harlem and performed in Beyonce's Lemonade.

In 2021, she joined Boston Ballet as a second soloist and appeared in Dancing with the Stars at just 17. DePrince was also a dedicated humanitarian, advocating for children affected by conflict.

Her spokesperson said her artistry "touched countless hearts" and her life was defined by "grace, purpose, and strength." DePrince's legacy, they added, will continue to inspire future generations.

DePrince's family is also mourning the loss of their mother, Elaine DePrince, who passed away around the same time.