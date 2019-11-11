Mexico Says It Will Offer Asylum To Bolivia President Evo Morales

Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned Sunday, following three weeks of protests. (AFP)

Mexico on Sunday said it was offering asylum to Bolivia's President Evo Morales after 20 government officials and lawmakers had sought refuge at its embassy in La Paz.

"Mexico, in accordance with its tradition of asylum and non intervention, has received 20 personalities from the Bolivian executive and legislature in the official residence in La Paz, so we would also offer asylum to Evo Morales," Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter.

