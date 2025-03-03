Mexico President Says Have Backup Plans If Trump Imposes Tariffs

Mexico will wait and see if US President Donald Trump goes through with his threat to slap tariffs on its southern neighbor on Tuesday, the nation's president said on Monday, adding that Mexico has back-up plans in case the tariffs go into place.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, speaking in a morning press conference, said she would speak more about her decisions on Tuesday, but that whatever the US decided, Mexico was ready.

"We have a plan B, C, D," Sheinbaum said, without giving details of the plans.

Mexican officials met with their US counterparts in Washington last week to tackle trade and security policy, a bid from Mexico to stave off tariffs.

Trump has accused Mexico and Canada of not doing enough to stop the flow of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and migrant arrivals at their borders with the US, and has promised sweeping tariffs if the nations do not crack down on both.

Sheinbaum described the meetings in Washington as "cordial" and said that coordination with the US had been very good so far.

