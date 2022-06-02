Mexican Teacher Wraps Student In Life-Sized Condom For Sex-Education Lesson

The classroom resonated with giggles and laughter (representational)

While sex-education classes for adolescents are almost always a giggle-fest, for students at one Mexican school it was a laugh riot after a teacher during one such class demonstrated an innovative and fun technique of putting on a condom.

Children burst into laughter when their teacher wrapped a human-sized fabric sheath around a willing student and showed how is it exactly done. The incident caught social media attention after a video of the class made its way to social media platforms.

The video shows the teacher rolling a giant fabric sheath down a volunteer student's neck and body to demonstrate how the contraceptive device can be used easily.

The classroom resonated with giggles and laughter as the teacher went on to say, "You know, the shape of the penis will vary." "There are some that incline backwards, others bend forwards, and there are some that lean to one side," explained the teacher.

Once the student got completely wrapped in the fabric, the teacher's final statement caused the classroom to roar with laughter.

"Finally, what you are seeing is a grade four erection!" the teacher is heard saying in the video.

The teacher also thanked the volunteer for his participation to which he responded: "Thank you very much for such a good explanation, the truth is very entertaining and understandable."

The video has gathered millions of views and viewers have appreciated the creative way of imparting knowledge on such a sensitive topic.

One comment read, "Honestly, this is the way to do it. These kids will never forget it 'cause it was such a fun experience for them."

"It's funny, but I can bet that everything was super clear to them! Better than a lecture where everything is very serious and formal," said another social media user.

This fun yet responsible style of imparting sex education screams 'That's how you do it!'.