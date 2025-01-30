Advertisement

Meta To Pay Trump $25 Million To Settle 2021 Account Ban Lawsuit: Report

The Wall Street Journal first reported the settlement of the suit brought against Meta and its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, in what was seen as a victory for Trump who had blasted social media platforms for suspending his accounts after the 2021 unrest.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Meta To Pay Trump $25 Million To Settle 2021 Account Ban Lawsuit: Report
Washington:

Meta has agreed to pay President Donald Trump $25 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit he filed claiming he was wrongfully censored by Facebook and Instagram after the US Capitol riot, media reported Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the settlement of the suit brought against Meta and its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, in what was seen as a victory for Trump who had blasted social media platforms for suspending his accounts after the 2021 unrest, but has recently courted tech titans including Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Meta, Capitol Riot Case
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com