Meta To Pay Trump $25 Million To Settle 2021 Account Ban Lawsuit: Report

Meta has agreed to pay President Donald Trump $25 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit he filed claiming he was wrongfully censored by Facebook and Instagram after the US Capitol riot, media reported Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the settlement of the suit brought against Meta and its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, in what was seen as a victory for Trump who had blasted social media platforms for suspending his accounts after the 2021 unrest, but has recently courted tech titans including Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)