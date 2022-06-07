'Mesmerising To Watch': Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Astronaut Working Outside Space Station

The video was captured "during a spacewalk on July 21st, 2020, according to Wonder of Science.



Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of an astronaut, which quickly gained traction on the internet. The video, a time-lapse of astronaut Chris Cassidy, struck a chord with social media users.

Just mesmerising to watch. Literally like an out-of-this-world ballet. I want to start my week believing my work is going to be as critical—and as fascinating—as this astronaut's work is… #MondayMotivationhttps://t.co/CpLLaXb2Kx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 6, 2022

The video showed the astronaut floating in space while working on the International Space Station (ISS) as it orbits the Earth. It was originally posted by Wonder of Scinece and the industrialist quote-tweeted it.

"Just mesmerising to watch. Literally like an out-of-this-world ballet. I want to start my week believing my work is going to be as critical-and as fascinating-as this astronaut's work is #MondayMotivation," Mr Mahindra said in his Twitter post.

Wonder of Science had shared the video on Twitter on May 29, which has received more than six lakh views so far.

The video was captured "during a spacewalk on July 21st, 2020 to replace Nickel-Hydrogen batteries located on the outside of the ISS with newer Lithium-Ion batteries," according to Wonder of Science.

