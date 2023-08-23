Wagner Chief, Who Led Putin Revolt, In Passengers' List Of Crashed Plane

Wagner Chief led a mutiny against Russia's army in June. (File)

Russian state-run news agencies on Wednesday said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia's army in June, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed.

"The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers, (Russia's aviation agency) Rosaviatsia said," TASS news agency reported, with RIA Novosti and Interfax issuing similar reports.

