Mentally Ill Man Charged With Murder Of Father at Luxury Irish Resort

A New York man has been charged with murder following the death of his father at a luxury hotel in Ireland. Irish authorities charged 30-year-old Henry McGowan with the murder of his father, 60-year-old John McGowan after John was found dead at the five-star Ballyfin Demesne hotel in County Laois on November 12, according to The Irish Times, BBC, and RTE News.

John McGowan sustained severe injuries during an assault in the hotel's leisure centre and was later pronounced dead, the outlets reported.

Local police, known as Gardai in Ireland, told PEOPLE they responded to the hotel around 8 pm and discovered the 60-year-old man dead. A 30-year-old man was subsequently arrested at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

While the Gardai did not release the names of those involved, they confirmed the incident remains under investigation. The Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist are assisting with the case.

“He did everything within his power to bring his son Henry, who suffers from a severe mental illness, the help he so desperately needs,” the heartbroken family said in a statement to the New York Times.

“The family requests privacy at this difficult time and will not be commenting further.”

Henry McGowan, who has a Brooklyn, New York address, appeared in Portlaoise District Court on November 15. His lawyer, Barry Fitzgerald, stated that McGowan has significant mental health challenges and requested a psychiatric evaluation while he remains in custody at Cloverhill Prison. Judge Andrew Cody approved the request.

Henry McGowan's next court appearance is scheduled for November 18.

