Watch: Melania Trump, With Large Scissors, Struggles To Cut Ribbon

First lady Melania Trump had trouble with a pair of oversized scissors to cut the ribbon during a ceremony to mark the reopening of the Washington Monument in Washington DC.

Ms Trump was seen struggling for a few moments to cut the ribbon even as the children who stood next to her managed through the ceremonial ribbon cutting with much ease.

A part of the ribbon then dangled from the pair of scissors that Ms Trump was using. She later handed over the the pair of scissors to another official at the ceremony.

The Washington Monument had been closed for 37 months while renovations were performed on its elevator and security systems. It was officially reopened by Melania Trump on Thursday after three years of extensive renovations.

But it appears what also needed fixing was the pair of scissors she was using.

