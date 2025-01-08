Melania Trump Signs $40 Million Deal With Amazon For A Documentary Chronicling Her Life

Melania Trump has secured a $40 million deal with Amazon to produce a documentary about her life. The film, directed by Brett Ratner, will feature appearances by her husband, Donald Trump, and their son, Barron. The documentary, set to stream on Prime Video in mid-2025, promises to offer an "unprecedented" look into her life, the New York Post reported. The $40 million deal includes not just the documentary but also a two-to-three-episode follow-up docuseries on her. Melania Trump will participate in both projects and is even serving as an executive producer.

Sources say that the upcoming documentary is a sign that Melania has become more comfortable sharing her life with the public.

"She's been very savvy about what she says … Melania has gotten more comfortable speaking in front of people and on TV. She is more confident and has taken full control of her public image which she knows is worth millions and she's ready to be paid for the work she puts into the doc and revealing more about herself," the source said.

Interestingly, this collaboration comes after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and announced a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural fund.

Melania Trump has taken on the role of executive producer for her upcoming documentary, exerting significant control over the project's content and direction. Notably, her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, played a key role in helping her structure the project. As part of the deal, Melania will not only receive a hefty sum but also a percentage of the profits from the documentary.

The upcoming promises to offer a rare and intimate glimpse into the life of the Slovenia-born First Lady. Given her notoriously private nature, the documentary is expected to generate significant interest and buzz.

"Melania has carefully limited and controlled both her image and access to her –– which has driven public interest. By being removed from constant public exposure and being mysterious, she's driven up both interest in her everyday life, and this has driven up her price. She's private to the core but willing to put to use what she learned from her days as a model and as the wife of a master marketer. President Trump fully supports all of her projects," the source added.

An Amazon spokesperson expressed their excitement about the documentary, stating, "We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world."

