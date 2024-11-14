What Melania Trump Said About Jill Biden's Call Post Trump Assassination Attempt

Jill Biden reached out to Melania Trump after an assassination attempt on her husband Donald Trump in Pennsylvania's Butler City on July 13 this year. But Melania doubted whether Jill Biden's concern was genuine because the first lady had called her husband "liar" and "evil" a few days before the call, New York Post reported.

"I do question, however, whether Jill's concern was genuine, as a few days prior she referred to my husband as ‘evil' and a ‘liar'," Melania Trump said in an interview with French news outlet Paris Match before the November 5 presidential election in the US.

She added, "It was obvious that the onslaught of rhetoric from Democrat leaders and the mainstream media was so deeply embedded in our nation's consciousness it prompted an attempt to assassinate Donald."

Last week, Donald Trump secured another term in the White House, defeating his Democrat rival Kamala Harris. Not just Jill Biden, even the US President spoke to Donald Trump after the July 13 incident when a bullet grazed his right ear.

During the campaign, Melania remained away from the limelight and made public appearances towards the end of the election cycle following the release of a tell-all memoir.

One of her famous appearances during her husband's third White House bid was at the Madison Square Garden rally, held a few days before the election.

She even opted out of the traditional tea between first ladies during the transition on Wednesday, while Donald Trump sat down with Joe Biden.

In a statement, Melania's team said she won't be attending the meeting while adding that her husband's return to the "Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success”.

Sources told the New York Post that one of the major reasons behind skipping the tea with Jill Biden was the 2022 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

However, Melania has rubbished the rumours that she won't be moving back into the White House with Donald Trump full-time in January 2025.

In the statement, her office stressed that several unnamed sources "continue to provide false, misleading, and inaccurate information."

After her husband's victory in 2016, Melania Trump met former first lady Michelle Obama for tea in the Yellow Room. However, she did not extend the same courtesy to Jill Biden after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020.