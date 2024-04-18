Meghan Markle's First American Riviera Orchard Product Revealed

This year marks a shift for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's brands.

Meghan Markle's new California lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has been generating buzz on social media. The first hint came last month, but details were scarce. Recently, the mystery deepened with photos appearing on Instagram of a small batch of strawberry jam, BBC reported.

Fashion designer Tracy Robbins was among the lucky few to receive a jar, numbered "17 of 50," suggesting an exclusive rollout to friends and influencers. "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone. @American RivieraOrchard Thank you M!" read the caption on the first image.

"Breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter," Ms Robbins wrote in the second image, with both photos showing a jar labeled "17 of 50."

Delfina Blaquier, the spouse of Prince Harry's polo-playing friend Nacho Figueras, shared a picture of the new jam, hers labelled "10 of 50."

"Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I love your jam, @americanrivieraorchard," she wrote on Instagram.

This exclusive jam suggests the brand might focus on food products, but we'll have to wait for the official launch to know for sure.

This year marks a shift for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's brands. They kicked things off by revamping their official website, sussex.com. This option emphasizes the website overhaul as the launch point for their renewed focus on branding.

Their most recent endeavours appear to be shifting away from their previous focus on their time as working royals, exemplified by their Netflix film "Harry and Meghan" and Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir, "Spare." The mention of Meghan's American Riviera Orchard brand's strawberry jam aligns with the couple's latest Netflix projects. The Duchess of Sussex is set to launch a Netflix show celebrating cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will participate in another Netflix project showcasing the world of polo, clarifying it's the equestrian sport, not the mints.

The social media presence of American Riviera Orchard evokes the couple's California home, with the soft launch of the jam featuring pictures of jars in a sunny basket of lemons. The pricing of items from the new lifestyle brand remains unknown.