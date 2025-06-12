Meet S Paul Kapur, Trump's Indian-American Pick For South Asia Diplomatic Role

US President Donald Trump nominated S Paul Kapur, an Indian-American academic, to serve as the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs earlier this year. If confirmed by the Senate, Mr Kapur will be responsible for overseeing America's strategic and diplomatic engagement with countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Mr Kapur, born in New Delhi to an Indian father and American mother, has made no secret of his commitment to strengthening US-India relationships.

During his Senate nomination hearing on Tuesday, Mr Kapur said that the United States and India "share a host of common interests," including maintaining a "free and open Indo-Pacific region", boosting trade and economic ties, improving collaboration in technology and innovation, and securing reliable energy access to support economic growth.

When his nomination is approved, Mr Kapur will become only the second Indian-origin diplomat to head the South Asia bureau. Currently a professor at the US Naval Postgraduate School's Department of National Security Affairs, he brings with him expertise on South Asian security, nuclear policy and Indo-Pacific geopolitics. He has also served in the past as a policy advisor at the US State Department and is affiliated with Stanford University's Hoover Institution as a visiting fellow.

Mr Kapur was earlier part of the US State Department's policy planning team during Trump's previous tenure from 2020 to 2021. His current nomination follows the completion of Donald Lu's term in January 2025.

Reflecting on his Indian heritage, Mr Kapur said, "Appearing before you, I can't avoid the feeling of having come full circle. I was born in New Delhi, to an Indian father and an American mother. Although I visited India often during my childhood, I grew up in the United States as a thoroughly American kid, never imagining that my career would someday return me to the place where I was born."

Known for his critical stance on Pakistan, he has frequently commented on the regional instability and challenges posed by cross-border militancy and nuclear risks in South Asia.

Referring to recent India-Pakistan tensions, Mr Kapur said the region narrowly averted a major conflict. He said he was committed to advancing US security interests in South Asia by promoting peace, stability, and counter-terrorism efforts.

Mr Kapur also emphasised a pragmatic approach towards Islamabad. "If confirmed, I will pursue security cooperation with Pakistan where it is in America's interest while seeking opportunities for bilateral collaboration in trade and investment."

A vocal proponent of counterbalancing China's influence in Asia, he reiterated the need for a strong US-India alliance.

Mr Kapur has a PhD from the University of Chicago and a BA from Amherst College, Massachusetts. He has taught at Claremont McKenna College and has been a visiting professor at Stanford University. His teaching and research interests include nuclear deterrence, Islamist militancy and the security architecture of South Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

He has been involved in defence policy discussions between the US and India, often participating in Track 1.5 dialogues that bridge governmental and non-governmental channels of diplomacy.