Medics In Hazmat Suits Board Plane As Suspected Norovirus Outbreak Leads To Mid-Air Vomiting Frenzy

A suspected norovirus outbreak plunged a Eurowings flight into chaos, forcing a priority landing after multiple passengers became violently sick. Dramatic footage going viral on social media showed medics in hazmat suits boarding the aircraft at Dusseldorf Airport to treat the stricken travellers.

Passengers were throwing up while the Eurowings Flight 9631was mid-air, prompting the pilot to attempt a landing. As it became apparent that the situation had turned chaotic, the cabin crew alerted emergency services, who were waiting on the runway of the airport when the plane safely landed.

As per 28-year-old Nathalie Gombik, the passengers started vomiting just after the plane took off from the Greek island of Rhodes. Gombik said at least three passengers were hospitalised with the suspected virus.

“I know for certain that three passengers were affected, but it appeared that approximately three more were also experiencing symptoms. Some passengers were vomiting during the flight,” Gombik was quoted as saying by New York Post.

“At the time, we had no idea that a mass casualty incident had reportedly been declared, that numerous ambulances had been mobilized, or that our aircraft had reportedly been given priority for landing."

The passengers were held on board the flight for around 90 minutes before finally being allowed to disembark.

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Eurowings released a statement in the aftermath, confirming that several passengers had fallen sick. They were provided adequate healthcare attention after the plane made the priority landing.

“We can confirm that several guests on Eurowings flight EW9631 from Rhodes to Dusseldorf on 18 October 2026 felt very unwell during the flight,” Eurowings said in a statement.

“The flight crew therefore requested a priority landing at Dusseldorf Airport. After landing, medical staff examined and cared for three affected guests on site. As a precaution, these guests went to hospital. All other guests continued their journeys home as normal,” the statement went on.

The illnesses are suspected to be linked to a norovirus outbreak on Rhodes that began in July. As of early October, more than 1,400 patients with suspected symptoms had been treated at Rhodes Hospital since Aug 10.