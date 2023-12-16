What Is Ketamine, The Drug Linked To Matthew Perry's Death

Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in his tub at his LA home.

Friends actor Matthew Perry died from an accidental ketamine overdose, an investigation by medical examiners revealed on Friday. In an official statement, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said, “Matthew Perry's cause of death is determined to be from the acute effects of ketamine."

“Contributory factors in his death include drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects. The manner of death is an accident," the statement added.



What is ketamine, and what are its effects?

Ketamine is illegally used as a recreational drug for its numbing and hallucinogenic effects.

As of now, the medical report hasn't specified how or when Matthew Perry consumed the fatal dose of ketamine. But it claimed that examiners found trace amounts in his stomach. In addition, prescription medications and loose pills were present at Matthew Perry's home.

When is ketamine used?

Ketamine is used by doctors as an anaesthetic. Ketamine's use as a mental health treatment is also being explored by researchers. As per ABC News, in recent years, Ketamine has been used off-label to treat psychological disorders like depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Matthew Perry was undergoing a medical treatment involving ketamine. The late actor's most recent known infusion was more than a week before his death. This means that the ketamine dose that Matthew Perry took would no longer have been in his system.

The medical report revealed that the level of ketamine found in the actor's blood was close to higher-range levels used as a general anaesthetic in surgeries. This amount of ketamine would cause overstimulation of the heart and problems breathing.

It claimed that this must have caused Matthew Perry to lapse into unconsciousness, with drowning becoming a contributory cause of death. The report added that the 17 Again star's use of buprenorphine to treat severe pain, and his coronary artery disease would have made him more vulnerable to the effects of this drug.

Apart from this, neither alcohol nor any traces of drugs like cocaine, heroin or fentanyl were found in Matthew Perry's body.

Matthew Perry, who essayed the role of Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom from 1994-2004, died aged 54. The actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his residence in Los Angeles on October 28.