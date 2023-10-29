'Shocking, Devastated': Friends, Colleagues Remember 'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in the hugely successful "Friends

Former colleagues and stars have paid tribute to 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry, who died on Saturday night at his home in Los Angeles. The actor is best known for playing the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the sitcom 'Friends', which was the top-rated US television comedy for several years.

His death was confirmed in a statement posted by NBC, which aired 'Friends, saying the 54-year-old was found dead in a hot tub at his home.

Paying tribute, the media conglomerate said, "We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch-perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations."

Reactions and condolences poured in from the Hollywood community on social media as news of Perry's death spread.

The official 'Friends' account on X (formerly known as Twitter), shared: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in the 1994 television movie "Parallel Lives." wrote, "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit"

Josh Charles, who appeared with Perry on "The Good Wife," wrote: "Awful news. RIP brother."

Actor Selma Blair, calling Perry her "oldest boy friend", wrote on Instagram, "All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day,” Blair wrote. “I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Perry was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in the hugely successful "Friends", which ran for 10 seasons on the NBC network from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

Perry's character Chandler Bing -- the group's most sarcastic and quick-witted, but occasionally awkward and insecure, member -- quickly became a fan favorite.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is in a "state of shock" over the news of school buddy Matthew Perry's death.

Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

"I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them," Trudeau wrote on X.