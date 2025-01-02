US Army Veteran Behind Tesla Truck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel: Report

The suspect in the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as a 37-year-old US Army veteran, Matthew Livelsberger, reports from US media said. The explosion occurred right outside the front gate of the hotel, killing one person and injuring at least seven.

The New York Post reported that Livelsberger rented the pickup truck in Colorado. He drove up and down Las Vegas before stopping outside the hotel.

The FBI is investigating whether there is a link between the Las Vegas explosion and the New Orleans rampage in which a truck ran over a crowd before opening fire and killing 15 people. The suspect in the New Orleans incident, 42-year-old Shamsud Din-Jabbar, is also a US Army veteran who served in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.

Both vehicles involved in New Orleans and Las Vegas were rented through Turo, a car-renting company.

Fireworks, Gas Tanks - What Was Present In Tesla Truck

Reports said fireworks, gas tanks and camp fuel were present in the Cybertruck. The combination of the three and the electric vehicles is tied to the detonation. At least seven people have been injured in the incident.

Police released video evidence showing charred gasoline canisters and firework mortars in the bed of the burned cybertruck.

Meanwhile, Tesla founder Elon Musk claimed the explosion outside the Trump hotel was an "act of terrorism". He said the electric vehicle's design minimised the blast's impact, sparing the hotel from significant damage.

"The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken," Mr Musk posted on X.