Massive Phosphate Rock Discovery In Norway Could Meet Global Battery Demand For 100 Years: Report

The phosphate rock deposit was found in south-western Norway. (Representational Pic)

A Norwegian mining company has announced that the phosphate rock deposit discovered last month could meet the global demand for solar panels and batteries for the next 100 years. Quoting Norge Mining, news outlet Independent said that the deposit is estimated to be worth at least 70 billion tonnes. This is very close to the proven global reserves of phosphate, which are estimated to be 71 billion tonnes, as per a US Geological Survey report that was released in 2022.

Phosphate rock contains high concentrates of phosphorus - a key component for building green technologies. Countries using it, however, are faced with significant supply issues.

The mining company said that the deposit has been found in south-western Norway, in the region where deposits of other strategic minerals like titanium and vanadium are present, the Independent report said.

A bulk of mined phosphate rock is used for the production of phosphorous for the fertiliser industry, but it is also utilised in making solar panels, lithium batteries, semiconductors and computer chips due to the mineral's higher energy density, enhanced safety and longer life span.

Phosphorous was first discovered in 1669 by German scientist Hennig Brandt. Till now, Russia has been controlling the world's largest phosphate rock deposits and this latest discovery can tilt the scale in Europe's favour.

The European Union (EU) realises that phosphorous products are of strategic importance but is almost entirely dependent on the mineral's import from other parts of the world. China, Iraq and Syria are also home to large phosphorous deposits.

A spokesperson for the European Commission described the discovery as "great news" for meeting the objectives of the Commission's raw material objectives.