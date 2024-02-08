Married US Teacher Admits To Sneaking Into Student's Home For Sex, Faces 50 Years In Jail

She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20.

A married former Virginia middle school teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old male student. According to New York Post, Megan Pauline Jordan, 25, who taught at Hungary Creek Middle School in Henrico County, admitted to sneaking into the home of a 14-year-old student to have sex with him.

Ms Jordan faces 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to four felony counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and one felony count of indecent liberties with a minor, the Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said in a statement.

''During the 2022-23 school year, Ms. Jordan was having sexual relations with her 14-year-old student,” Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor announced Tuesday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch said.

''On several occasions, Ms. Jordan would go to the victim's house and have sexual intercourse with the student. Her DNA was recovered from his bed linens,'' Ms Taylor added. She also thanked law enforcement for removing a ''predator'' from the streets.

According to a press release by the Henrico County Police, the teacher was arrested in June 2023. The statement noted that minors, those under the age of 17, are not legally able to consent to sexual activity under the Virginia code.

''In early June 2023, Henrico Police was made aware of potentially inappropriate acts involving an adult acting in a custodial manner with a Henrico County student. An investigation was opened, thoroughly investigated, and remains active. From this case, enough information was gathered permitting Henrico County police to seek indictments related to potential sexual acts between an adult and a teen minor,'' the statement read.

The school district called Ms Jordan's arrest ''an extremely serious and upsetting situation'' in an email to parents last year.

Several such incidents have been reported lately. Last month, a woman who used to work as a teacher in Arkansas, in the United States, pleaded guilty to having sex with a high school boy up to 30 times. She was arrested in April 2023 when a 17-year-old student came forward to report her repeated abuse.

33-year-old Heather Hare, now married, could face a life sentence after being found guilty of transporting a minor across state lines for unlawful sexual activity, as per a New York Post report.