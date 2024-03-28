Mark Zuckerberg Is Recruiting Google Engineers With Personal Emails: Report

Meta is reportedly doubling down on AI to revolutionize its platform's video recommendations.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is making big moves to amp up its artificial intelligence team. Reports reveal that CEO Mark Zuckerberg is personally reaching out to experts from rival companies like Google's DeepMind to join Meta's AI ventures.

Sources familiar with the matter said that Mr Zuckerberg has been sending direct emails to researchers, urging them to switch sides. Meta is also reportedly offering jobs without formal interviews and negotiating salaries and incentives to attract top talent, according to The Information.

Meta is reportedly doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize its platform's video recommendations. Tom Alison, head of Facebook, revealed Meta's plan to consolidate recommendation systems into one powerful AI model, promising more engaging and responsive suggestions. “Instead of just powering Reels, we're working on a project to power our entire video ecosystem with this single model, and then can we add our Feed recommendation product to also be served by this model. If we get this right, not only will the recommendations be kind of more engaging and more relevant, but we think the responsiveness of them can improve as well,” she said, as per CNBC.

Meta has been using different AI models for various features like Reels, Groups, and Feed. Recently they have also started experimenting with more advanced AI methods to bring all recommendations under one system. But Meta faces a problem of a shortage of computer chips. They have been a major buyer of Nvidia's H100 chips, spending $4.5 billion in 2023. Now, with Nvidia's new Blackwell (or B200) chip being released, everyone is out to get it, with Meta expecting to wait until 2025 for shipments.