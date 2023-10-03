Mark Zuckerberg Shares Selfie With Black Eyes: 'Sparring Got A Little Out Of Hand'

The billionaire trains with coach Dave Camarillo.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a selfie on his Instagram sporting two black eyes he sustained during jiu-jitsu training. The 39-year-old billionaire along with a selfie wrote, "Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar."

See the post here:

Since being posted, the post has received over 4 lakh likes on Instagram and a barrage of comments. A user wrote, "Nooooo who did this to you!"

Another user wrote, "How does the other guy look Mark?"

"Might need to keep your hands up Mark," the third user wrote.

Last year, the Meta CEO in an interview with Joe Rogan shared that he tries to do at least two hours of daily physical activity because he wakes up in the morning to a million messages. He shared that he began training in martial arts form during covid-19 pandemic. He said that the sport gave him an energy boost.

"MMA is the perfect thing," Mr. Zuckerberg added, "After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."

The billionaire trains with coach Dave Camarillo.

Meanwhile, Mr Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan recently announced their plans to help eradicate human diseases by 2100. In a statement, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) - Zuckerberg and Chan's foundation - announced that they aim to develop a computing system that researchers can use with artificial intelligence (AI) to catalogue cells and predict how they act when diseased. The data could be used to make groundbreaking new discoveries that could help cure, prevent, or manage all diseases by the end of this century, the foundation said.